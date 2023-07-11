An artist reception for painter Shalla Javid will take place in Fontana on Saturday, July 15.
The free event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Art Depot Gallery, 16822 Spring Street.
Javid’s artwork is featured in the City of Fontana’s Summer Artist Showcase, an exhibit which will run through Aug. 27 at the Art Depot Gallery.
Hours for the exhibit are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 349-6975 or e-mail: arts@fontanaCA.gov. For upcoming events, visit the Fontana Arts web page at Arts.FontanaCA.gov.
