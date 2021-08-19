Aissa Chanel Sanchez, a Farmers Insurance agent, will hold a grand opening celebration for her business on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The event will be at 6101 Cherry Avenue, Suite 203 in Fontana from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be networking and refreshments starting at 3 p.m., and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.
For more information, call the Fontana Chamber of Commerce at (909) 822-4433.
