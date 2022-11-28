Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) recently received a $128,288 grant from Albertsons/Vons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program.
The grant was provided from funds donated by generous customers at checkout in September and will be used to help children in the Inland Empire get access to a healthy breakfast.
“We’re excited to partner with Albertsons/Vons to help our community’s children start their day with a nutritious breakfast so they can succeed in school,” said Carolyn Solar, CEO of FARSB. “Together with Albertsons/Vons, we’ll continue to tackle the ongoing food insecurity issues in our community.”
FARSB is the leading hunger relief and food rescue organization serving the Inland Empire region.
Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Albertsons/Vons Foundation. The program aims to eradicate childhood hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools.
A Vons store in Fontana is located at 7390 Cherry Avenue.
