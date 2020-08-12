All businesses within Fontana reopening under COVID-19 county and state guidelines can now apply for a free temporary outdoor operating permit.
Last month, the Fontana City Council approved temporary permits for restaurants to create outdoor seating areas and/or curbside pick-up. Retail stores also are allowed to create temporary curbside/storefront pick-up areas or outdoor waiting areas. With the latest update approved by the City Council during its Aug. 11 meeting, the permit expands to all businesses reopening under COVID-19 health and safety guidelines established by the county and state.
The permit program is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to help local businesses during this unprecedented period, the city said in a news release.
Applications and questions can be submitted to Planning Manager Orlando Hernandez at ohernandez@fontana.org or (909) 350-6602.
