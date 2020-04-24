Effective Monday, April 27, all 169 Stater Bros. Markets locations will extend their temporary operating hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The stores will continue to offer an exclusive senior shopping hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily.
These store hour modifications will be effective until further notice.
Stater Bros. Markets will continue to take preventive measures to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees, the company said.
All employees are required to wear face coverings, plexiglass barriers have been installed on all checkstands, and social distancing and sanitation protocols will be maintained throughout the day. The company will continue to follow the guidance provided by health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Several Stater Bros. locations are in Fontana.
