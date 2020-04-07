Amazon announced that it has recently hired more than 3,700 new employees in the Inland Empire to meet the growth in demand for the company's services.
The news comes as an update from the company’s March 16 announcement to hire 100,000 new full- and part-time positions across the United States.
The new hires in the Inland Empire fill a range of roles, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge, the company said in a news release.
To date, 1,800 new employees have been hired in Riverside County and 1,900 positions have been filled in San Bernardino County. Many were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold, and people “who just wanted to help out," the company said.
Amazon jobs are geared for people who want to get to work quickly, with a broad range of scheduling options, the company said. Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow to apply.
