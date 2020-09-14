Amazon will be hiring an additional 100,0000 workers across the nation, and more than 4,900 jobs will be available in the Inland Empire, the company announced on Sept. 14.
The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. The company also offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision and dental insurance from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
"Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety," said Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon. "Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners.”
Hiring for the new roles is already underway. Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.
