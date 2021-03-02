American Airlines announced it will begin service from Ontario International Airport (ONT) to Chicago in August.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier began ticket sales on March 2 for the twice-a-day flights between ONT and O’Hare International Airport (ORD), a growing hub in American’s system.
Beginning Aug. 17, the new flights will depart ONT at 11:40 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. with ONT arrivals scheduled for 12:14 p.m. and 10:39 p.m.
ONT officials said the announcement is another milestone in the airport’s steady recovery from the coronavirus pandemic which continues to depress air travel around the world.
“It is welcome news that American and other air carriers are including Ontario in their recovery plans, but it is not a surprise,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “Ontario was the fastest growing U.S. airport before the COVID-19 pandemic’s sudden and severe impact on global air travel. It is now the fastest-recovering airport in California and the third-quickest to restore flight services in the U.S.”
The carrier, which flies to Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth from Terminal 4 at ONT, will serve the Chicago O’Hare route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped to accommodate 172 passengers in a three-class cabin with 16 in First-Class, 30 in Main Cabin Extra and 126 in Main Cabin.
The number of passengers who traveled through ONT in 2020 totaled 2.5 million, about half as many as the year before. Many airports around the world saw passenger volume decline by 60 percent.
Airlines operating at ONT resumed or initiated new service to five destinations including Atlanta, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Intercontinental and Hobby), Seattle and Mexico City in the second half of 2020 while plans were announced for flights to another nine markets by spring including Chicago (O’Hare) Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Francisco. Colombia-based Avianca Airlines will begin service to El Salvador this summer, the first to Central America from the Inland Empire.
