The California Competes Tax Credit (CCTC) is an income tax credit available to businesses that want to stay and grow in California.
The next CCTC application period kicked off July 27 with $180 million in available tax credits.
Tax credit agreements are negotiated by GO-Biz, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.
The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Aug. 17 and the online application website will automatically close once this deadline has passed.
The online application can be accessed at www.calcompetes.ca.gov.
Members of the CCTC team are available to provide technical application assistance at CalCompetes@gobiz.ca.gov or by calling (916) 322-4051.
GO-Biz is hosting a number of live webinars explaining the application process for businesses interested in applying. An application guide, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), program regulations, and access to the webinars are all available on the California Competes Tax Credit robust website.
The next informational webinar will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6.
