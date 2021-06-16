Applications are now open for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program.
Persons who have experienced financial hardship caused by the coronavirus and need help paying rent or utilities may be eligible for assistance from the state.
"Whether it’s a health-related event or a significant financial hardship, COVID-19 has affected us all. As our state continues to recover, we are committed to keeping families housed and recognize that California renters and landlords have enough to worry about. We want to make sure that past due rent isn’t one of them," state officials said in a news release.
California COVID-19 Rent Relief will help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for past due and future payments. The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 provides funding to support the program and tenant (renter) protection laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Persons can check eligibility and apply for immediate relief at HousingIsKey.com or call (833) 430-2122.
