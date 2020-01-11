Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) recently hosted several high school students in the Marketing, Nutrition Services and Medical Imaging departments.
In 2018, ARMC was the pilot location for the GenerationGo! Career Pathways Program, which was established by the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department in collaboration with other county agencies, K12, community colleges, and private businesses. GenerationGo! is a career pathway program providing on-the-job training for high school students.
“GenerationGo! is a rewarding program for us because we get to train the best and the brightest and help retain talent in the Inland Empire,” said Hospital Director William Gilbert.
Bloomington High School student Alexis Ascencio, 17, recently worked in the hospital’s Marketing and Public Relations Department and learned how to write press releases, design graphics and posters, and prepare spreadsheets and reports.
“Participating in the GenerationGo! program helped me realize that I wanted to go to college to learn about marketing,” said Ascencio. “I enjoyed the work environment and learned about all the different jobs in the hospital.”
GenerationGo! students have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of careers in the medical field and in the support offices, depending on their specific interest. For example, Ascencio was originally interested in the medical imaging field, but after learning about hospital marketing, she was drawn to the new career option.
For more information about GenerationGo! call 800-451-JOBS or visit http://wp.sbcounty.gov/workforce/youth/
