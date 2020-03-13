Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, a Colton-based hospital operated by San Bernardino County, is seeking to add a new medical center in northern Fontana, but those plans have temporarily been put on hold.
The proposed 25,000-square-foot building would be located on the northwest corner of Baseline and Sierra avenues and would be permitted to be open between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. The project site, which would have two entrances, incorporates three parcels on a two-acre property, according to a city staff report.
The proposed facility was approved by the Fontana Planning Commission in January, but when it came up for a vote at the Fontana City Council meeting on Feb. 25, Councilmembers Phillip Cothran and Jesse Armendarez had concerns about some aspects of the project.
The center was designed with six primary areas: reception (about 2,671 square feet), exam rooms (about 4,680 square feet), offices (about 2,880 square feet), conference/consultation rooms (about 1,425 square feet), nurses’ stations (about 5,380 square feet), restrooms (about 1,200 square feet), and other miscellaneous rooms for lab work, receiving, storage, and break area (about 6,500 square feet).
After a discussion with the architect and engineer of the project, ATC Design Group, Armendarez said: "I make the motion that we accept this as the way it is, with the understanding that the person will work with staff and make sure that all these concerns that we have will be met."
The City Council then voted to send the project back to staff with the following recommendations:
• Move the loading space in the back to the front near the entrance;
• Improve the walking path;
• Improve the aesthetics of the building by including decorative glass, and;
• Enhance the corner of the building, possibly with a monument.
