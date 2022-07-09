Arrowhead Regional Medical Center was recently honored by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC) with two quality and engagement awards.
CMQCC launched the Quality and Engagement Award Program to recognize and honor member hospitals for excellence in maternity care. To receive an award, the recipient hospital must have the highest level of engagement with CMQCC’s quality improvement tools, clinical guidance, and education.
ARMC’s Maternity Care Centers won the Maternal Data Center (MDC) Superstar Award: Medium-Sized Birth Volume Hospitals, for hospitals with 1,000-2,499 births. To achieve superstar status, ARMC hospital personnel accessed the Maternal Data Center more than 700 points across the Maternal Data Center utilization categories: Overall Login Counts, Supplemental Data Completeness, Hospital Report views, and Provider Report views during the previous calendar year.
ARMC also won the Quality and Sustainability Award: NTSV Cesarean Birth Rate (PC-02), for its outstanding efforts to reduce cesarean sections in first-time mothers. ARMC Maternity Care Center was honored for achieving and surpassing the Healthy People 2030 target goals for Cesarean Birth Rate among its Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex (NTSV) birthing population for three years in a row. The target NTSV Cesarean Birth Rate was 23.9 percent for 2019 and 2020 and 23.6 percent for 2021; however, ARMC achieved birth rates of 17.8 percent for 2019, 19.2 percent for 2020 and 16.4 percent for 2021.
“We are very proud that we have been able to serve our community by providing some of the lowest NTSV rates, in not only San Bernardino County, but also in the State of California. Even though this award represents the past three years, we have been below the state average for the past four years,” said ARMC Clinical Director for Maternal Child Health Services Sheryl Wooldridge, MSN, RN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.