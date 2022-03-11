With the cost of gasoline soaring, San Bernardino County Agricultural/Weights and Measures Standards officers are routinely visiting service stations to ensure they are following proper regulations not only to protect the consumer, but also the business.
There are more than 600 service stations in San Bernardino County with about 20,000 fuel dispensers. Inspectors conduct a calibrated test measure called a “prover” or “field test measure” to verify that the pumps are delivering the correct volume (i.e., gallons) that are shown on the pump displays and are correctly calculating the final price.
If false readings, faulty construction, improper maintenance, or fraudulent use of equipment are discovered, the officers can require the owner or operator to fix the pump, possibly placing it out of order until it is fixed.
“California consumers are seeing new record-high gas prices greater than $6 per gallon and possibly higher. Next time you are at the gas station, look for our seal. This ensures that our commercial measurement system functions fairly and properly,” said Angela Godwin, AWM commissioner/sealer.
If consumers suspect any faulty readings or inaccuracies at a retail motor fuel station, they can visit the website at sbcounty.gov/awm or call (909) 387-2105 to file an overcharge complaint.
