San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder Bob Dutton is highlighting a new filing deadline by Gov. Newsom’s executive order to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to avoid tax penalties.
The executive order effectively extends the deadline for certain businesses to file business personal property statements until June 1 to avoid state-mandated penalties.
“With society at a standstill due to COVID-19, many small businesses are hurting right now. This filing extension means many small business owners can have additional time to file without receiving state-mandated tax penalties,” said Dutton. “During these difficult times, we must do everything we can to help our small business owners. I encourage San Bernardino County filers to contact my office for any assistance regarding this process.”
The California Revenue and Taxation Code requires that every person who owns, claims, possesses, or controls business property (i.e., machinery and equipment, office furniture, computers, etc.) on Jan. 1 of each year shall file a property statement, upon request of the assessor or an aggregate cost greater than $100,000.
All businesses in California are required to file their business personal property with their County Assessor by May 7 every year. California state law under Revenue and Taxation Code (section 441(b) and 463) automatically applies a 10 percent penalty for those who file after May 7. The new executive order provides that no penalty shall be imposed upon a taxpayer if the taxpayer files a personal property tax statement on or before June 1.
The San Bernardino County Assessor’s office plans to continue safely accepting business personal property statements by mail throughout the extension timeframe. However, it is strongly encouraged that filers submit their statements online at: https://public.calbpsfile.org/home.
For any questions, please contact the San Bernardino County Assessor’s Business Property Division by phone at (909) 382-3220 or by email: personalproperty@arc.sbcounty.gov.
