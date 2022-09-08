As the Baby Boomer generation grays, civil law attorney Christopher Brandlin has seen one legal trend become quite predominant: the need for conservatorships.
Brandlin said while there are different scenarios that precede the need for a conservatorship, there is one that is currently predominant.
“A primary example is someone comes to me when their mother or father is in their 80s,” he said. “They’ve never done any estate planning. They don’t have any durable power of attorney. They don’t have any advanced healthcare directive. But they need someone to help them with their banking or help them pay their bills. Maybe help them collect rent checks from their tenants. Or even help them with planning their doctor appointments.”
The main underlying health reason for needing a conservatorship is because of the onset of dementia, Brandlin said, adding it is used while the person is still living and needing extra help and because that person does not have the capacity to manage his or her own financial resources or healthcare concerns.
Getting a conservatorship can be a difficult process, especially if the person you are trying to help doesn’t have the proper documents already established, Brandlin said. Those documents would include a durable power of attorney and advanced healthcare directive, among others.
“If they don’t have any estate planning in place, and don’t have any of those documents, then you need to get a court order to appoint someone to manage their financial and/or healthcare concerns,” he said. “Sometimes this is voluntary, sometimes it’s involuntary. And sometimes it can become a very litigious matter. Often there is a dispute between adult children on who should be the caregiver.”
Brandlin said if you want to be the conservator over someone, it’s not a position that should be taken lightly. He added there are some real skills this person should possess.
“It’s someone who has the person’s best interest at heart,” Brandlin said. “It’s also someone who is good with finances. Also, the court is making sure this person didn’t just come out of prison or has bad credit. They want to make sure this person can be trusted if they are given access to a very large bank account.”
Does the conservator need to be a relative? Not always, Brandlin said.
“Typically, there is an order of priority given to relatives who want to act as conservator,” Brandlin said. “But sometimes if the relatives decline or they’re not in the best shape themselves or live nowhere near the person in need, they can sometimes nominate a friend, or even a professional fiduciary, to act as conservator. A professional fiduciary is one who has the training and experience working with conservatorships and knows how to manage the ins and outs of the estate. They’re usually licensed and they’re often preferred by the courts, especially when there are two or more competing family interests looking to become the conservator, usually two or more adult children.”
And if you are appointed as the conservator, there are a lot of legal forms — including financial accounting — that you must complete from time to time.
“For a conservatorship you have to file an accounting, to document all the income and expenses of that person’s estate, including everything they own, typically every two years,” Brandlin said. “If there is a conservator appointed and they’re the conservator of their mother or father, which is the typical scenario, they’ll have to prepare accountings every two years for the rest of their parent’s life.”
In addition, the court will be overseeing everything you do to make sure everything done on the conservatee’s behalf is legitimate.
“When you file a petition for a conservatorship, part of the filing fee with the court goes to paying for a court investigator, which is typically a representative who works for the county to interview all parties and prepare a report based on their findings and recommendations. The court will also appoint a ‘court-appointed counsel,’ who is an attorney in that specific county to be appointed as counsel for the conservatee,” Brandlin said. “They have to oversee everything to make sure everything is proper. They want to make sure there is no fraud or stealing of the parent’s funds. And that’s why the court will ask the court-appointed counsel on their recommendations in any conservatorship.”
The best way to avoid any drawn-out legal drama is to have these documents created long before this kind of situation arises, Brandlin said, adding you’re never too young to have a proper estate plan.
“We always advocate to getting drawn up a proper estate plan as early as possible,” he said. “You never know when any kind of situation can arise that will deem you to lack mental capacity. And it doesn’t always happen with dementia. It can also be a freak accident. It can also be because of a stroke.”
If you would like to discuss any aspect of civil law, including civil litigation, judgment enforcement, trust litigation and personal injury, phone Law Offices of Christopher P. Brandlin at (310) 421-4218 or log onto www.brandlinlaw.com.
