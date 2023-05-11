There aren’t a lot of people who believe in education for education’s sake. But there aren’t a lot of people like Christopher Brandlin either.
Whereas achieving one higher education degree might be enough for many, Brandlin — a civil law attorney — is trying to complete a trifecta of post-baccalaureate accomplishment.
He already holds a juris doctorate and a master’s in business administration. But he also finds himself midway through a doctorate program in an attempt to earn a Ph.D. and be forever known as Dr. Brandlin.
And he does all that while having a thriving legal business.
Brandlin said that while getting a law degree is enough education for most attorneys, he has always seen himself as someone pushing further.
“I’ve always pursued higher education, even after getting my law degree,” said Brandlin, who has a J.D. from Trinity College in Santa Ana. “I got my MBA because I was working a lot with finance along with some of my investments. So, since it was a part of my life, I decided I should just finish the master’s degree.”
Brandlin has followed a wild career path to get to where he is now. In addition to being a lawyer, he has worked as a personal trainer, bodybuilder, and dietetic technician, and he even has a real estate broker’s license.
“I want to die with a good resume,” Brandlin joked.
And as he was thinking of pursuing a doctorate degree, he realized that he did have an area of interest he wanted to learn more about.
“I was not a big fan of the lockdown,” Brandlin said. “Since 2020 I started getting into politics. I didn’t like the mandates. I didn’t like the way California was enforcing these executive orders. I was looking into the backgrounds of several different politicians and I discovered many of them had a background in public policy and administration. So, that’s where I decided to focus my energy.”
So, where does this degree in public policy administration take him? He said the answer is easy.
Although he has a thriving legal practice at the moment, he would eventually love to run for elected office.
“I want to have the option of getting into politics in the future,” said Brandlin, who is pursuing his doctoral candidacy through Walden University in Minnesota. “In fact, I would love to run for Congress.”
He added the education he is learning will help him on that journey.
“I just feel my voice needs to be heard at higher levels,” he said. “I think my voice will have a lot more authority and power and can enact change if I have more education behind me.”
What is involved in getting a doctorate? Brandlin said as far as the program goes, doing the residency requirement is the hardest, both academically and in terms of time management.
“I would get to my office at 6 a.m. and work until 2 p.m.,” he said. “For two weeks straight, I would then go home and remotely conduct my residency program via zoom from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. But even at 8 p.m. there was more clean-up work to do on my other courses. And then I had to do work on my cases from my day job. I did intermittent fasting throughout the day, then one meat-based meal at night that consisted of grass-fed beef. I would then do hyperbaric oxygen therapy and ozone therapy on the weekends to help me recover. But the stress may have shaved a few years off my life.”
But wait. There’s more. Starting next spring, Brandlin will then have to write his dissertation, a project that could last between 12 and 18 months.
He added that while he’s still grappling with the subject of the dissertation, he said recent historical events, such as the pandemic and the role of government, are shaping what topic he is going to pursue.
He added that while it is difficult and time consuming, he has planned to achieve his dream for some time, adding that he’s trying to do it before he hits a certain life milestone.
“My goal is to become Dr. Brandlin before I turn 40,” he said. “And I’m actually on track. I need to finish by June 2025. I have As and Bs in all my classes.”
Can anyone do this? Brandlin said he thinks yes, you can.
“I truly believe you can never undervalue education, as life is an ongoing learning process,” he said. “I believe anyone can do it if they have the discipline and dedication.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of civil law, including civil litigation, judgment enforcement, trust litigation and personal injury, can phone Law Offices of Christopher P. Brandlin at (310) 421-4218 or log onto www.brandlinlaw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.