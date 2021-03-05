If you own a house, there are various ways you and possibly a spouse can hold title. And attorney Samuel B. Ledwitz wants you to be holding title in the most advantageous way possible to avoid tax bills and pitfalls down the road.
“This is the stuff no one ever tells you about,” said Ledwitz, the founding partner of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates, an estate planning law firm. “But how you hold title could have significant tax consequences and significant inheritance consequences that could lead to strife.”
Ledwitz said there are three main ways to hold title; the first is called tenancy in common.
“In tenancy in common, you buy the property with someone else, but when you die you don’t want it going to that other person,” he said. “You have other heirs you want to leave it to. When one of the tenants in common dies, the property goes to whoever is named in their will or trust.”
While tenancy in common is pretty straightforward, the next two can be a little more complicated, especially when owned by a married couple, Ledwitz said.
“For joint tenancy with right of survivorship, this is when two or more people buy property and go on title at the same time and same amount of ownership,” he said. “When one of the joint tenants dies, the property automatically goes to the remaining surviving tenant or tenants. It does not go to my kids or my wife assuming they were not a joint tenant. Joint tenancy supersedes what the will or trust says.”
So, why would someone hold title this way? Ledwitz explained.
“They may not fully understand what they are doing,” said Ledwitz, adding this used to be the preferred method of married couples. “And in the old days this was the standard way of doing things. There was just one major option. Having property go through a trust did not become being the standard way of doing things in California until about 1983 for various tax reasons. And this was a way to automatically designate a place for your property to go upon your death.”
Ledwitz added holding title through joint tenancy with right of survivorship can cause unintended problems.
“There are some negative consequences of doing it this way,” he said. “The big thing is while it works when being passed from the first spouse to the second spouse, what happens when the second spouse dies? That leads to a myriad of complications, the first of which means your heirs having to go to probate court and deal with the cost, time and headaches that the probate process brings. A lot of probates occur because people think this is taken care of, but it really isn’t.”
So, what’s the difference between joint tenancy with right of survivorship as opposed to community property with right of survivorship? Ledwitz said it has to do with the capital gains tax.
“Under the federal tax code along with community property law, if one of the spouses passes away, the property gets a full step up in basis,” he said. “That means if, for example, a married couple bought a house for $100,000 and one spouse dies. And during the marriage the house appreciated to $1 million. If you turn around and sell the house, instead of $450,000 being exposed to tax, the house gets fully stepped up and upon the sale your tax liability is $0. So, getting a full step up in basis is worth a lot of money in tax savings.”
That capital gains benefit isn’t fully available under joint tenancy, he said.
“Joint tenancy for a married couple is saying, ‘I opt out of that,’” Ledwitz said. “I raise my hand really high and say ‘please tax me.’ You’re only getting a half step up in basis, so you could be on the hook for a potentially large tax bill. Joint tenancy with right of survivorship for a married couple can cause a capital gains injury. And people just don’t see it coming. So, there’s a big difference between joint tenancy with right of survivorship and community property with right of survivorship.”
In addition to holding title in the most advantageous way, Ledwitz said your house needs to be in your living trust. And for good reason.
“Here’s why having this in your living trust is such a good idea,” he said. “First of all, you get that step up in basis, which is good for avoiding capital gains tax. Second, if both spouses die we can easily pass along the property to your kids or whoever is named in your trust. And third, probate court is avoided. That in itself makes this the right thing to do.”
In addition, Ledwitz said there is a simple process to fix how you hold title if you aren’t holding it properly.
“Check the title of your house and see how you own it,” he said. “If it comes back joint tenancy with right of survivorship, make sure you talk to an attorney about getting that changed. And none of this necessarily means you have to rewrite your entire trust. It just needs to be adjusted on the tittle to save pain and hassle down the road.”
He also said you can change title without causing harm to your tax status or any other financial issue.
“There is a preliminary change of ownership report that goes to the county tax assessor,” Ledwitz said. “And there are exempt transfers that are exempt from reassessment. When you transfer property from you and your spouse to your trust, that is an exempt transfer. You’re not going to injure yourself with a tax bill.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of a proper estate plan can phone The Law Offices of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates at (626) 398-0100 or log onto www.SmartEstatePlans.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.