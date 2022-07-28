If you’ve ever thought you have what it takes to become a lawyer, but didn’t know how to go about it, you’re in luck. Longtime estate planning attorney Samuel Ledwitz is spelling out what is the best way to get into law school and how to actually succeed.
And with any endeavor, it starts with education, said Ledwitz, president and managing partner of estate planning law firm The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates.
Although there are several ways in California to become a lawyer, the regular way is “you need a bachelor’s degree and then you take the (Law School Admission Test), get a decent score on that, and along with your great grades, you apply to several schools. You should look at a law school guide book, such as Princeton Review’s, that shows you what the admission standards are (grade point average and LSAT scores).”
And there’s more to do with the application process.
“There is typically an essay that you can write to show them the complete you and make you sound like an interesting person to have on campus,” he said. “Then apply accordingly.”
But picking a law school shouldn’t take place solely from the comfort of your couch, Ledwitz said.
“I would also suggest taking a tour of the law school,” he said. “Hopefully, you get into law school. Unlike medical school, any major is good. As long as you get good grades, you’re fine.”
But is any major really adequate? Can one study art or music or science? Ledwitz said yes.
“There’s no major that is a bad major for law school,” he said. “With that said, in college you will have wanted to have taken a lot of writing courses. Good grammar and punctuation are always important. That’s because what a lawyer really does is he bills for words and those words are always persuasive to get a judge to give you what your client wants. So, a command of the English language is very important.”
What’s next? Ledwitz explains.
“Next, you need to prep for the LSAT,” he said. “I’m not a big fan of it, but it’s used to predict how well you will do in the first year of law school. It doesn’t mean you’re a good person or exceptionally bright. It just means you probably have the skills needed to get through the first year of law school. Also, the LSAT is very time pressured. It’s not just a question of intelligence, it’s a question of how intelligent you are under extreme time pressure.”
The skills he is referring to are analytical, reasoning, and reading comprehension. Ledwitz said those skills will really come in handy, if not at first then sometime down the road.
“One day, you’ll have to explain to a client or someone you’re representing what this all means, why it’s important and how it affects them,” he said. “So, you had better understand what you are doing. You’re using all these skills plus people skills, too.”
After taking the LSAT you need to get letters of recommendation, preferably from your college professors, to send in with your application.
Assuming you make it into law school, Ledwitz said there is another skill you need to have or acquire quickly: the ability to take criticism and a lot of it.
“Law school is emotional and it has its moments,” he said. “You really need to be a person who has thick skin. Some days you get up at 8 in the morning and by 8:30 the professor has already told you that you’re not the brightest. Occasionally, you’re made to feel very small and you feel like everyone else in the class is very smart.”
The best word Ledwitz had to describe the first year of law school was “intense,” adding the hours being put in are extreme.
“You’re taking five classes plus a writing class and everything is due really soon,” he said. “And most of your grade is based on one test: the final exam. It’s heavily weighted. Something like 80 to 90 percent could be on that last day. If you bomb the test, you’ve bombed the course.”
Why does law school work like that? Ledwitz has his theory.
“It’s basically designed to weed you out,” he said. “But the second and third year are mostly a bunch of electives. You get to take what interests you.”
Another theory Ledwitz has for why the first year is so difficult is to make sure you are there for the right reasons and not because you are trying to please someone else.
“You have to want it,” he said. “Not because mom wants you to and not because dad wants you to or that your uncle would be very proud. You need to want it. You need to see yourself doing that job. Otherwise, why would you see yourself spending $100,000, $200,000 for that very frameable degree, only to later decide that you don’t want to do it? You need to really believe you want to do it before you go and spend all that money and years of your life.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of a proper estate plan can phone The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates at (626) 398-0100 or log onto www.SmartEstatePlans.com.
