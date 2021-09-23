As the Supreme Court recently found the Biden Administration’s moratorium on evictions unconstitutional, one longtime civil litigator has said the ruling is most appropriate.
Christopher Brandlin, a civil law attorney, said while he understands the troubles many are going through during the COVID-19 crisis, placing all the financial burdens on landlords — many of whom aren’t much better off than their tenants — was unfair.
“It was found unconstitutional because the rights of property owners weren’t being considered with this moratorium,” Brandlin said. “A lot of leeway was being given for tenants, but not a lot of leeway was being given for landlords. They still have to pay their property taxes. They still have to pay their mortgage. There were no kind of extensions here.”
Brandlin said while it might have been well conceived it its early stages, the moratorium spiraled out of control mainly because of its length and with its unreasonable expectations.
“It went on way too long,” he said. “It wasn’t realistic. First, tenants were given an extension on paying their rent. However, at one point a large amount of rent will be due at the end of the moratorium. That’s not at all reasonable. You can’t expect someone paying let’s say $2,000 per month not pay it for a year and then all of a sudden owe $24,000. That’s just not going to happen.”
He added one thing that could have been done better during the pandemic was how the stimulus money was issued, contending that those with rent difficulties should have used those funds to help their situation with their landlords.
“Receiving the stimulus checks should have been contingent on using a portion of those funds to pay their rent directly to the landlord,” Brandlin said. “That way the landlord was at least covering part of his overhead and paying his bills.”
And as many landlords throughout the country are gearing to evict tenants for lack of payment, Brandlin said that is actually not the best course of action to take, especially when the process takes so long and the landlord might exit the process with no money in hand.
“There is a good remedy for nonpayment of rent,” he said. “If your tenants owe something like a couple months of rent, agree to terminate the lease, give them a month of relocation because you’ll save money in the long term, get them out and find tenants who are locked in.”
And while nonpayment of rent is cause for eviction, Brandlin said there is one more process you can use, especially since it could take time not only to evict, but to get a new tenant, adding this process instills good will on all ends.
“You can work out a payment plan,” he said. “Even if it’s paying weekly, have the tenant pay something. I think it’s reasonable. You’re still getting payments and you’re trying to work with them, you’re being reasonable. You’re trying to find a compromise. And this way the tenants know you’re going out of your way to work out something with them.”
This process can really work, Brandlin said, especially if the landlord explains to the tenant that both of you are in the same boat.
“You’ve got to make it clear to the tenant that, ‘I’m getting hurt, too;’” he said. “‘I have expenses, as well. I’m not making much more than the rent that you pay me. We both have to work here.’”
He added while there are ultimately no winners here, the best can be made of a tough situation.
“You don’t win, but you don’t lose,” Brandlin said. “You will lose if you want to be a hardnose. And realistically, the court is going to be so backlogged. You can file for an eviction on Oct. 1. You’re not going to get a trial date until the end of November. Even if you win the trial at the end of November, you’re not going to get a judgment for a couple of weeks afterward. And then you have to do a writ of possession, which involves the sheriff. And the sheriff’s department is going to be so backlogged, you won’t be able to evict them until January or February.”
And what advice does Brandlin have for tenants?
“First, make a deal with your landlord,” he said. “As long as you’re able to maintain some sort of employment, that’s a plus. Make sure you’re paying for needs, not wants, and make sure you can afford to keep that roof over your head. If they get an eviction out for you, even if you do pay it you’ll still have a permanent eviction on your record. That will make it very difficult for the next place you try to move into.”
