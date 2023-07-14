After working as an estate planning attorney for almost 25 years, there’s one thing that Samuel B. Ledwitz will make sure you don’t do.
That one thing is putting a child on title of a property or as a co-owner of a bank account with the thought to avoid creating a living trust.
“When someone does this, it’s just not the smartest thing in the world,” said Ledwitz, president and managing partner of estate planning law firm The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates. “They think they don’t need a living trust and have found an easy way to avoid probate.”
But Ledwitz said this simple move can cause thousands of dollars and hours in headaches and increased blood pressure down the road.
“They got bad legal advice from someone,” he said. “What they’re doing is they’re saying, ‘When I die my house goes to my son. So, we’ll put him on title right now and we’ll list him as a joint tenant.’ Now, it is true that joint tenancy has right of survivorship. That means if one of the joint tenants dies, the house, in this case, would go to your son or daughter. But let’s look at what happened there.”
Just arbitrarily putting your child on title sets off a chain of negative consequences, both financial and in terms of liability, Ledwitz said.
“We made a gift that exceeded $17,000 when we gave half of the house away,” he said. “Let’s say the house is $1 million. We effectively gave away $500,000 by putting your child on title. Now, you’ve triggered a Section 709 Gift Tax Return that you have to report to the IRS. That’s $483,000 in excess of the gift tax threshold for reporting. That eats away at the $12.9 million estate tax exemption. You also need to obtain a real estate appraisal to send in with the 709 report. That’s another $1,000.”
The issue of liability can really come into play, putting your retirement, property or other assets in jeopardy.
“Another thing that can happen is after you put your child on title, maybe he or she gets into a bad car accident,” Ledwitz said. “The person he hurt does an asset search and they find he is on title of a house. So, they put a lien on the property, force its sale and now, again, you’re out in the street.”
Liability can also be a problem if you list your child as a co-owner of an account in an effort to not draw up a living trust, Ledwitz said.
“The same thing can happen if you put someone on a bank account,” he said. “Let’s say they have a tax problem. The IRS will take the money they owe out of your bank account. Or let’s say you put the child on your car’s title. There’s something in California called the auto bailment law, which says the owner of a car must be sued. Your kid crashes the car and gets sued. Guess what? You’re getting sued, too.”
Another scenario Ledwitz has run into over the years occurs when problems arise between your child and their spouse that end up affecting you.
“Let’s say your son is married to a very nice lady who divorces him,” he said. “She now is entitled to half of his half, meaning she now owns a quarter of your house (assuming he made it community property). Being an owner of the house, she can kick you or your spouse out on the street by doing what is known as a partition sale. Any owner of a property can force a sale of that property. You either need to sell the property or buy her out as one of the owners. All this because you put your son on title.”
Are these examples far fetched, invented just to scare you? Ledwitz said “not in the least bit,” adding this happens more often than one might think.
“Don’t tell me these things don’t happen,” he said. “I’ve been doing this long enough to have heard many concerning stories. And a lot of these stories don’t end well.”
So, what is the alternative?
“If this person came into my office, I would politely recommend that, instead, they get a living trust,” Ledwitz said. “The trust will say the property, or whatever asset, goes to your child when you pass away. The child will get a full step up in basis on your property. There’s no gift tax to worry about. And you are not financially liable for the decisions and actions of your child and his or her spouse.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of a proper estate plan, can call The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates at (626) 398-0100 or log onto www.SmartEstatePlans.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.