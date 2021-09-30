So, you and your spouse just can’t make it work and you want to end things as peacefully and painlessly as possible.
What can you do?
According to longtime family law attorney Elizabeth Yang, there are ways to keep the drama of the process to a minimum while getting accomplished what needs to be accomplished.
And in her recently published book “Stress Free Divorce,” she said most people just don’t know about these methods and think their only option is to go before a judge, which is not true.
“(‘Stress Free Divorce’) talks about alternative dispute resolution methods, specifically mediation,” said Yang, president of Law and Mediation Offices of Elizabeth Yang. “A lot of couples don’t know or don’t feel they can mediate a case. They think the only way to finalize a case is through the court system, through a judge, through lawyers, through litigation.”
Yang said the financial expense of going to court is reason enough to want to avoid it, not to mention it is a very slow process by nature.
“These ways are very time consuming and costly,” she said. “People don’t realize they can hire an attorney who is also a certified mediator. The mediator will help them negotiate, compromise and settle terms.”
And if that doesn’t sound appealing to both parties, she said there is another avenue that can be explored in the efforts to avoid going to court.
“They can also hire a third-party neutral mediator,” Yang said. “That person will sit down with both parties to go over the terms and disputes. That person will tell them what they should to compromise and tell them what terms to agree to so that they can settle and move on.”
What makes this process more desirable is that it is not automatically legally binding. Before these terms can take effect, they have to be agreed to by both parties and signed by both parties stating that everyone is on the same page.
That can result in a much more pleasant experience that going to court, where the parties could possibly have the terms of the divorce dictated to them by judge and it is possible they could have no say over it, Yang said.
Another advantage of mediation is the amount of both time and money spent on the process, she said.
“This is way more cost effective,” said Yang, who added mediation can sometimes cost just a fraction of what litigation would cost. “Usually, mediation sessions are half-day long or full day sessions and you’re just paying the hourly rate of the mediator. Sometimes the parties share the cost of the mediator if they are hiring one together.”
Yang added the cost of litigation can be in the tens of thousands of dollars as cases can drag on for years with nothing being settled in the interim.
“If parties agree to mediate early on in the divorce process, they can obviously save a lot of time and money,” she said.
Another benefit to mediation is that is doesn’t leave any issue off the table just by virtue of being mediation.
“Anything can be mediated,” Yang said. “That includes child custody, child support, spousal support, asset division. Every single thing can be mediated. Both parties have to voluntarily come to the table, agree on the terms and settle it. Nothing is mandatory here. So, if one party doesn’t want to mediate, there is nothing the other party can do.”
So, why did Yang write this book? It’s simple: to help people.
“I wanted to share with people the different options that they have, so they don’t just think the traditional course of divorce is their only path,” she said. “The book goes into detail about specific processes of mediation. For example, active listening is one of the things I cover. It’s a technique I do with my clients who hire me as a mediator. I sit down with them and we use the talking stick method. Basically, whoever is holding the stick can talk. It’s a good mediation technique.”
Yang also said she came upon the idea for this book through personal experience as her divorce was not pleasant.
“I ended up settling my divorce after four years,” she said. “Through the divorce process I learned about the benefits of mediation and settlement. I ended up taking a certification course through the bar association. They taught us everything about mediation and it ended up helping in my own life.”
Making a divorce a little less painful is important because it already causes so much other pain and disruption in someone’s life. Mediation and settlement can do that if both parties are willing, she added.
“You want to settle a case with as little stress as possible,” Yang said. “Divorce is already one of the most stressful times of life anyone has to go through.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of family law can phone Law and Mediation Offices of Elizabeth Yang at (877) 492-6452 or log onto www.yanglawoffices.com.
