Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $6.14/g on July 5, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
The decrease took place even though California's gas tax went up by 3 cents on July 1.
In Fontana, many stations are selling gas below the $6 level.
According to GasBuddy, the ARCO station at 8898 Sierra Avenue had the cheapest gas at $5.77 as of July 5.
Locations that were selling gas for $5.79 in Fontana were the 76 station at 8921 Sierra, 76 station at 11295 Mulberry Avenue, Food-N-Fuel Gasoline at 15313 Merrill Avenue, One Stop Market at 14518 Valley Boulevard, and Costco (where membership is required) at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway, GasBuddy said.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g on July 5.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing some price relief, he said.
"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records,” he said.
