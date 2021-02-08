Gasoline prices are continuing to go up in the local area, according to GasBuddy.com.
In San Bernardino, gas prices have risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.38/g on Feb. 8, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino. Gas prices in San Bernardino are 19.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In Fontana, the lowest price was $3.05 at the ARCO station at 7325 Sierra Avenue.
The price was $3.09 at several other Fontana stations, including Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required), ARCO at 8127 Mulberry Avenue, ARCO at 16090 Foothill Boulevard, ARCO at 14534 Foothill Boulevard, Circle K at 16900 Foothill Boulevard, One Stop Market at 14518 Valley Boulevard, and ARCO at 8898 Sierra Avenue.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45/g. The national average is up 13.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"Many factors continue to push oil prices higher, but at the foundation of the rise is the fact that the coronavirus situation continues to improve, pushing global oil demand higher as production continues to lag, pushing U.S. gas prices higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Until OPEC intercedes and raises oil production in the months ahead, motorists should continue to expect rising gas prices, which for the first time some time stand at their highest in over a year, adding misery to the dire economic situation as millions remain jobless. The news won't likely improve in the months ahead, with continued increases in gas prices as OPEC maintains a tight balance between reduced demand and supply, keeping prices on the higher side."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.