The average price of gasoline has soared over $5 per gallon for the first time in San Bernardino County, and several other regions of the state have experienced the same pain at the pump.
According to AAA, the average price in San Bernardino County jumped 12 cents in one day and hit $5.04 for a gallon of regular gas on March 4. The price was $4.77 one week ago and $4.67 a month ago.
Prices have been increasing for several months but have been exacerbated by Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, which has put pressure on oil markets throughout the world.
California cities typically feel extra pressure at the pump during price increases, as the state taxes gasoline at 51.1 cents per gallon, the highest of any state gas tax in the country, according to GasBuddy.
“San Francisco just made history as the first ever U.S. city to reach an average of $5 gas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a news release on March 3. “And unfortunately, this record is likely just the beginning of a larger trend of price spikes to come to California and the entire country.”
In Fontana, the cheapest fuel price is $4.39 per gallon at an ARCO station at 10087 Sierra Avenue as of March 4, according to GasBuddy. In addition, Circle K (14906 Valley Boulevard), One Stop Market (14518 Valley Boulevard), and Chevron (10510 Sierra Avenue) were selling gas at $4.49 on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.