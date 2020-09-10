Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) -- which assists more than 13,000 people with disabilities throughout Southern California, more than 3,500 of them in the Inland Empire -- has teamed up once again with Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants for their 32nd annual fundraising campaign.
From now until Nov. 30, the campaign -- with the motto Small Actions Create Big Changes -- asks customers to Round Up their bill to the nearest dollar to benefit ESSC services.
Baker's Drive-Thru has raised nearly $5 million for ESSC’s disability services since 1989 through its Safe Halloween coupon book campaign.
This year, Safe Halloween, canceled due to COVID-19, has been replaced with the newly launched Round Up campaign. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support Easterseals’ life-changing services in the I.E. for children and adults with developmental disabilities and other special needs.
Said Mark Whitley, president and CEO of ESSC, “We commend the extraordinary, 32-year commitment of Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants to support the Inland Empire community by helping Easterseals make a profound and life-changing difference to thousands of people with disabilities and their families."
Commented Jason Talley, chairman and CEO of Bakers Drive-Thru restaurants, “Baker’s is proud to continue the legacy of our founder, Neal T. Baker, in supporting the goals and mission of Easterseals Southern California through this year’s Round Up campaign. Even though the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 have forced changes, we are excited that we were able to find a way to continue the spirit of community involvement to raise funds for Easterseals programs throughout the Inland Empire.”
Several Baker's restaurants are located in Fontana and surrounding cities.
