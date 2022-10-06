Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) — which assists more than 15,000 people with disabilities throughout SoCal, more than 3,500 of them in the Inland Empire — has teamed up once again with Baker’s Drive Thru restaurants for the 34th annual fundraising campaign.
From now through Nov. 28, the campaign asks customers to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar to benefit ESSC services. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support Easterseals’ life-changing services in the I.E. for children and adults with disabilities, working with its partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities.
Since 1989, Baker's Drive Thru has raised more than $5.2 million for ESSC’s disability services, much of it through its Safe Halloween coupon book campaign. Due to the pandemic in 2020, the Safe Halloween campaign evolved into the Round Up initiative and, despite strict quarantine restrictions at the time, raised $151,403. The 2021 campaign raised $117,467.
Said Mark Whitley, president and CEO of ESSC, “Baker’s Drive Thru Restaurants has long supported the Inland Empire community with an outstanding commitment to support Easterseals. A small gesture at the cash register adds up to help make a profound and life-changing difference to thousands of people with disabilities in the I.E. and their families. We once again thank the Baker’s team for their ongoing generosity.”
Baker's restaurants are located throughout the Inland Empire, including three in Fontana.
