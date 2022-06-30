Bank of America recently announced $560,000 in grants to 32 Inland Empire and desert nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families.
This first round of grants from the bank focus on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability. Specifically, funding will support programs focused on job reskilling, food insecurity, affordable housing/shelter, youth education and employment and healthcare.
The Inland Empire cost of living surged 10 percent in the past year, according to the Consumer Price Index, straining household incomes. Bank of America is focused on building pathways to careers by supporting a range of workforce development and educational opportunities to help vulnerable individuals and families stabilize and advance economically, the bank said in a news release.
One of the grant recipients, Growing Inland Achievement, is a regional K-16 education network of education, government, nonprofit, and business partners working towards educational and economic success in the Inland Empire. The grant from Bank of America will help fund its Returning Adult Action Network Team which provides education and workforce opportunities for disadvantaged adults.
“Our goal is for Riverside and San Bernardino counties to become a recognized leader for developing a well-educated workforce, thriving communities and vibrant economy,” said Carlos Ayala, president and CEO, Growing Inland Achievement. “Critical support from partners like Bank of America help us scale our programs and pursue our goal of providing reliable career pathways for adults.”
Some of the other organizations in the Inland Empire receiving grants include:
• Inland Empire: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Catholic Charities, Feeding America Riverside / San Bernardino, Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council, Hope Through Housing Foundation, Inland SoCal 211, Starting Over
• Riverside: Boys and Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass, Fox Riverside Theater Foundation, Oak Grove Institute Foundation, Think Together, Operation Safe House Inc., Young Scholars for Academic Empowerment (Truevolution)
• San Bernardino: Crafton Hills College Foundation, Child Advocates of San Bernardino, Foothill Family Shelter, Goodwill Industries of Southern California, OPARC, Pacific Clinics, and Time for Change Foundation.
Cutline:
Feeding America Riverside / San Bernardino accepts a check from Bank of America Inland Empire President Bansree Parikh and Market Executive Cathy Paredes.
