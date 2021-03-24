One of the most well-known and busiest landmarks in Fontana has been temporarily shut down.
The Bank of America location at 16860 Arrow Boulevard in the central area of the city, which has been serving local customers for decades, is not providing indoor services at this time, the company said.
"During the health crisis, one of the steps we have been taking to support clients and employees has been to temporarily close some financial centers. These closures may occur to consolidate into a larger nearby location when a smaller one can’t accommodate social distancing needs, or when staffing is not sufficient for all centers to remain open," said Colleen Haggerty, a media relations representative for Bank of America.
Haggerty said that while there is not yet a reopen date for this location, clients in the meantime can use other nearby financial centers operated by Bank of America.
The bank's clients also always have access to their accounts online, on their mobile phones and at ATMs, Haggerty said.
"Our branch locator tool at bankofamerica.com and dedicated phone number (866-834-9286) offer the most up to date information on hours of operation," Haggerty said. "We appreciate our clients’ understanding during these unprecedented times."
