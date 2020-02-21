California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the San Bernardino International Airport Authority (SBIAA), and Hillwood Enterprises, L.P. for their allegedly unlawful efforts to greenlight a large airport expansion project with significant environmental impacts in San Bernardino.
The project involves the construction of a 658,500 square-foot air cargo warehouse and would generate at least an additional 500 truck trips and 26 flights daily at the airport, operating seven days a week.
Proponents of the Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center said it would create thousands of needed jobs.
But Becerra said in a news release that the airport is located near the communities of San Bernardino and Muscoy that have been identified by the California Air Resources Board as disproportionately burdened by pollution.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that the rights of pollution-burdened communities are respected,” said Becerra. “The FAA, the San Bernardino International Airport Authority, and the developer of this proposed project have ignored months of warnings of the significant health risks to residents of this area. We filed this lawsuit because ‘business as usual’ -- the kind that hurts low income, disadvantaged communities -- is no longer an option.”
Last November, Becerra filed comments urging the FAA and the airport authority to perform a complete environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by preparing an Environmental Impact Statement. The comments further urged the agencies to correct their flawed air emissions modeling analysis, reconcile the project impacts with state and local requirements to control air pollution, and examine the expansion’s impacts on the nearby community, Becerra said.
However, the agencies declined to complete the environmental analysis or make any of the corrections outlined in Becerra’s comments. On Dec. 23, the FAA approved the project. The developer, Hillwood, immediately began construction.
This is the second lawsuit challenging the project. On Jan. 29, the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, Sierra Club, Teamsters Local 1932, and two local residents jointly filed a petition for review in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the FAA’s approval as a violation of NEPA.
“The pattern of agencies ignoring and marginalizing our communities and dismissing the concerns of residents needs to come to an end,” said Andrea Vidaurre, policy analyst at the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice. “By failing to uphold the National Environmental Policy Act, the FAA sided with industry. Attorney General Xavier Beccera weighing in sends a strong signal that this old pattern of sidelining our health and well-being in the Inland Empire in the name of e-commerce development will be reined in. Families in San Bernardino have suffered enough under the haze of some of the worst air quality in the nation.”
“San Bernardino residents deserve to have a strong environmental analysis done for a project that can endanger their health for years to come if left unchecked,” said Yassi Kavezade, Sierra Club organizing representative. “Families in San Bernardino are already breathing some of the most polluted air in the nation. The only way to ensure that we receive robust mitigation and solutions for our air pollution woes is through a legally binding Community Benefits Agreement.”
Back in December, San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia praised the approval of the Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center in a news release.
“The Eastgate logistics facility will help give our airport its much needed rebirth. Not only does it have a great economic benefit for our airport, but it also provides great benefits for the residents of San Bernardino,” said Valdivia, who is also the president of SBIAA.
The project was expected to bring more than 2,000 full time jobs with an average income of $55,000 a year plus benefits. It would also generate millions of dollars in revenue within five years, Valdivia said.
The center would be the first facility being built at the airport since the closing of the former Norton Field Air Base in 1994.
