BioLife Plasma Services will be opening a new plasma donation center in Rialto on Saturday, March 27.
The new center will collect standard plasma that is processed into a wide variety of therapies for the thousands of patients around the world with rare, life-threatening diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.
With plasma donations lower than usual through the pandemic and demand for plasma-derived therapies growing worldwide, the need for plasma is more urgent than ever, BioLife Plasma Services said in a news release.
Rialto is the second of several planned BioLife center openings in California, with openings in Corona and Riverside coming soon; the first opening was in Moreno Valley. These new centers join a growing network of more than 140 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S. Together, the centers will contribute $8-12 million annually through donor compensation and bring up to 280 jobs in the state, BioLife Plasma Services said.
Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Rialto center located at 1346 W. Foothill Boulevard. For more information, visit www.biolifeplasma.com.
