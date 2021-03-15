The Bunny Photo Experience will be at Ontario Mills, the mall said in a news release.
The Bunny arrives on Thursday, March 18 and will be available for safe and socially distanced visits until Saturday, April 3, the mall said.
Things to know before you go:
• Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations by visiting https://bunnyphoto.splashthat.com/
• For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.
• The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.
The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
----- ONTARIO MILLS also recently announced the opening of two new retailers:
• Volcom is a designer, marketer and distributor of young men's and young women's clothing, accessories and related products.
• La Michoacana Premium Ice Cream offers paletas, bolis, mangohelada cups, and especially arroz con leche paletas.
For more information, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/ontario-mills
