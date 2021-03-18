Burlington will be holding a grand opening celebration at its new location in Fontana on Friday, March 19.
The store, which is located in the Inland Empire Center at 16795 Valley Boulevard, will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
On March 19, following the ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., the first 100 customers, 18 years or older, will receive a $5 Burlington gift card, no purchase necessary.
Also that day, Burlington, through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, will donate $5,000 to Cypress Elementary School in Fontana. The funds will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students.
On Saturday, March 20, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella at the grand opening location, while supplies last, no purchase necessary.
“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Fontana, providing employment opportunities and offering the community great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, baby products, or everyday essentials, customers will discover fantastic bargains on new merchandise arriving regularly.”
