Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13.
The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a store in Fontana. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products.”
On Friday, Nov. 11, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., the first 200 customers, aged 18 and up, will receive a $5 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the first 200 customers, aged 18 and up, will receive a Burlington WOW! Buck to scratch off and reveal a prize up to $250 and be used toward their purchase.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, the customers will receive a free Burlington tote, while supplies last, no purchase necessary.
Regular store hours will be Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
