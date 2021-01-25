Burlington will open a new store in Fontana this spring, the company said in a news release.
The new location will be in the Inland Empire Center at 16795 Valley Boulevard and it will be Burlington’s 89th store in California.
“Burlington’s new location features a fresh design that creates a clean and simple shopping experience for customers, making it easy to navigate and find fantastic merchandise at amazing prices. In the new location, shoppers will enjoy a wide selection of items including ladies’ apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear, everything for baby, home décor, gifts for every occasion, pet needs, and essential items – all at fabulous bargains,” the company said.
All necessary health protocols will be implemented, including:
• Spacious store layout
• Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart
• Customers are expected to wear face masks. If customers do not have a mask but wish to wear one, they will be provided with one. Masks are mandatory for all associates
• The company will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store
Burlington will be hiring persons to work at the Fontana store. Interested candidates can receive more information at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
