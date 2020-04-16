In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the formidable economic, equity and educational challenges facing the Inland Empire, the Executive Board of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) created the Inland Empire Business and Employment Recovery Fund.
“By working together, the Inland Empire’s business, education and civic leadership will create the quickest and best path toward economic recovery,” said Peter Villegas, vice president and head of Latin affairs for Coca Cola and chair of the Board of Directors of the IEEP.
The objectives of the fund include supporting the vulnerable small business community, bolstering the region’s workforce/educational efforts needed for economic recovery and resiliency, and providing real-time research for the economic recovery and resource coordination.
“These three objectives were chosen because of the pressing and immediate need to support the small, medium and large business community and to strategize the longer term ramifications and strategies that will be needed to re-grow, protect and strengthen the economy of the Inland Empire,” said Paul Granillo, president and CEO of IEEP.
The creation of this fund is driven by the civic stewardship of the IEEP's membership. For more information, visit IEEP.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.