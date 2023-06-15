Local business owners had a chance to learn about the many resources that are available to them during an event in Fontana on June 8.
Spaggi’s, a new restaurant which will be opening at the Fontana Woman’s Club building, was filled with people who heard a presentation by Rhonesia Perry, the City of Fontana’s economic development analyst, during the Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s June Membership Luncheon.
“Our goal is to help each of you grow your business, or expand your business so that you can have more employees,” Perry said.
Perry said there are 18,000 registered businesses in Fontana, but many of those are not active, and some of the ones that are functioning are having difficulties due to the uncertain economy.
She told the audience members that marketing their business is very important to achieving success.
Some of the resources that can help include:
• The Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, which offers a vast array of technical assistance to small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs;
• The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board, which provides free consulting services for businesses which have 10 or more employees;
• The Fontana Chamber of Commerce, which assists local businesses by offering all-inclusive marketing, a mentor program, a concierge service at City Hall, seminars, and a job listing.
The Chamber will hold its 2023 Board of Directors Installation Gala on Saturday, June 24.
In addition, the Chamber is planning to have its next Membership Luncheon on Aug. 10.
For more information about the Chamber’s activities, visit www.fontanachamber.org.
