Many businesses have been going through some tough times in recent years.
The COVID-19 outbreak, which exploded in 2020, caused enormous pain and suffering for companies and their workers, both in terms of lives lost and financial hardship.
Fortunately, the pandemic’s horrors have diminished greatly since 2022 (even though the virus is still very much alive), and unemployment is at historically low levels, but inflation has strained the budgets of both businesses and consumers.
Across the nation, many large malls are struggling as millions of shoppers buy products online rather than in person.
However, there is still a future for small businesses in shopping centers, said Thomas B. Wilson, the president of Duckett-Wilson Development Company.
One of the centers overseen by the company is Fontana Village, located on the southeast corner of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Fontana. The center is home to a variety of businesses and organizations, including the Fontana Herald News.
Wilson said the past three years at the location have been “a challenge,” but “it managed to hold together.”
“We survived COVID, and having Starbucks there now has been a real plus,” he said.
In the early months of the pandemic, the KFC restaurant in the center closed down, and Wilson said a new Starbucks was eager and ready to take its place.
However, Wilson said it took more than two years for Starbucks to secure the necessary permits from the city; the coffee company finally was able to open this past January.
Starbucks joined the other eateries at Fontana Village — Subway, Sushi Miguel’s Style, and Louisiana Fried Chicken and Seafood.
Also at the center are Options For Youth, Farmers Insurance, The Tax Doctor, United Steelworkers Local 8599, Jackie Nails, and Fontana Village Dental Office.
Since the pandemic, the only business in the center that shut down was an ice cream place.
“We’re trying to get someone else at that location,” Wilson said.
He said that while giants like Amazon will remain a threat to some businesses in the U.S., small centers like Fontana Village will continue to meet the needs of residents.
“This center is in good shape,” he said. “I don’t foresee many changes.”
