Businesses in Fontana may be eligible to receive COVID-19 financial assistance, the City of Fontana announced on Aug. 14.
Applications will be available beginning Monday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. on the city's website at https://www.fontana.org/3302/COVID-19-Programs
The Fontana City Council unanimously approved funds from the CARES Act to provide assistance to those affected by the coronavirus.
Applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) programs are as follows:
----- MICROBUSINESS ASSISTANCE
The Microbusiness Assistance Program will provide grants up to $5,000 to microenterprises (less than five employees) that were adversely impacted by the pandemic. The grant can be used for the following purposes:
• Rent/utilities
• Payroll
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies required for business operation
• Business services to increase capacity to carry out business activities (e.g. point of sale system, website development, etc.)
----- LARGE BUSINESS PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT (PPE)
The Large Business PPE program will provide grants up to $5,000 to Fontana businesses (over five employees) that were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are required to have PPE in place to safely operate.
The grant can solely be used to reimburse the purchase of supplies of PPE required for business operation.
For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/3302/COVID-19-Programs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.