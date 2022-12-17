Cal State San Bernardino has advanced in the Princeton Review’s 17th annual rankings for top graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies in the United States.
CSUSB has moved from 50th place overall to 44th in the world, and from 15th to 8th in the West. CSUSB is the only California State University campus recognized in the rankings, and one of only five universities in California to make the list.
“Since the mid-2000s, when we debuted these ranking lists, student interest in entrepreneurship studies has grown dramatically, as has the commitment to this field in higher education and the extraordinary support of the business community for these programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor in chief. “We strongly recommend these schools on our entrepreneurship studies lists for 2023. Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust mentoring components, and their students receive networking support that will serve them for years to come.”
“Entrepreneurship studies at CSUSB continue to go from strength to strength,” said Mike Stull, professor of entrepreneurship. “We have created an innovative approach to graduate education in both our Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the MBA program that excels at preparing students to be the future entrepreneurs of our region and beyond. Additionally, we have a robust ecosystem that supports and encourages experiential learning and startup activity. We think and dream big here in the IE.”
This ecosystem includes the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) — one of the largest university-based centers for entrepreneurship in the world — and the globally recognized CSUSB School of Entrepreneurship, the only school of its kind in California. Stull serves as school director and the IECE’s program director.
“The Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration has become one of the powerhouses in the IE for business and entrepreneurship,” said the college’s dean, Tomás Gomez-Arias. “In addition to the incredible academic programs in entrepreneurship, talented entrepreneurial faculty, and comprehensive experiential learning programs offered by the IECE, we have been active in the community for decades, addressing the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs and recognizing growing industries and trends.”
Gomez-Arias further commended the centers that make up the IECE. “The Women’s Business Centers, the Small Business Development Center and the International Business Development program demonstrate how wide-ranging are the resources offered,” he said.
CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales applauded the Jack H. Brown College’s efforts and successes.
“This is the level of global recognition that our entrepreneurship studies deserve. I am proud that we are being included in this list of the top graduate institutions in the nation and the West, which provide education in this area,” Morales said.
He said entrepreneurship is booming both on campus and in the Inland Empire. “If you are interested in studying entrepreneurship here in California, CSUSB is the place to come,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.