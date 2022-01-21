California’s unemployment rate dropped a half percentage point from November 2021 to 6.5 percent in December as the state’s employers added 50,700 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, according to data released on Jan. 21 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
November’s unemployment rate was revised up 0.1 percentage points to 7.0 percent due to an increase of 3,500 unemployed persons.
The jobless rate in San Bernardino County stayed lower than the statewide rate at 5.2 percent.
The EDD provided this information about California’s employment situation:
• Since February 2021, California has added 1,034,400 total non-farm jobs, which averages out to be a gain of 94,036 jobs per month for that time period.
• California has seen a year-over record six percent in non-farm jobs for 2021, which is the largest calendar year increase in the official series data going back to 1990.
• California’s December 2021 gain of 50,700 non-farm jobs accounted for nearly 25.5 percent of the nation’s 199,000 overall jobs gain for the month.
• The state has now regained 1,946,200, or nearly 72 percent, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Ten of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in December with Leisure and Hospitality (+15,000) leading the way due to significant gains in the categories of Food Services and Drinking Places.
• Professional and Business Services (+12,000) has regained all of the jobs it lost during the pandemic-induced recession and had good month-over gains in Professional, Scientific and Technical Services with Computer Systems Design and Related Services contributing strongly.
• Month-over, no industry sectors lost jobs for the first time since March 2021.
