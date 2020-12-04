California will provide $500 million in aid to small businesses struggling due to coronavirus outbreak restrictions, Gov. Newsom announced recently.
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration is now accepting applications for tentative small business hiring credit reservation amounts through an online reservation system.
The tax measures include a three-month automatic extension of the income tax payment deadline for those paying less than $1 million in sales tax and expansion of a program allowing businesses with up to $5 million in sales to reach agreements on interest-free tax payments.
Relief funds will be available to small businesses and nonprofits in the form of grants up to $25,000.
For more information, visit cdtfa.ca.gov.
----- IN A SEPARATE DEVELOPMENT, the State of California is providing temporary tax relief for eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.
The temporary tax relief entails an automatic three-month income tax extension for taxpayers filing less than $1 million in sales tax, extends the availability of existing interest and penalty-free payment agreements to companies with up to $5 million in taxable sales and provides expanded interest free payment options for larger businesses particularly affected by significant restrictions on operations based on COVID-19 transmissions.
