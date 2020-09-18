California’s unemployment rate improved to 11.4 percent in August as the state’s employers added 101,900 jobs, according to data released on Sept. 18 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
This comes after July’s downward-revised gain of 83,500 jobs (-23,600 jobs from the previously reported gain).
California has now regained nearly a third (33.9 percent) of the 2,615,800 non-farm jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
August marked the first month since March that California’s jobless rate was lower than the 12.3 percent mark set during the height of the Great Recession (March, October, and November 2010).
The month-over decrease in California’s unemployment rate (-2.1 percentage points) was larger than that of the nation as a whole (-1.8 percentage points).
Six of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs last month. Government (+66,100) had the largest job gain due to federal temporary hiring for the 2020 Census and growth in local government education. The increase in the category of Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+26,000) was buoyed by transportation and warehousing and general merchandise stores.
San Bernardino County's unemployment rate was 10.8 percent in August, while Riverside County's rate was 11.2 percent.
"As we work to safely reopen, Gov. Newsom continues to support our economy by signing legislation that bolsters our small businesses, protects our workers, and prioritizes our families. Sustained recovery depends on every Californian doing what they can to slow the spread of this virus, including giving workers a real choice to stay home when needed, isolate, and follow public health orders," said Chris Dombrowski, the acting director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) in a joint statement with California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su.
The employment data for the month of August was taken from the survey week including Aug. 12. Data for the survey week including Sept. 12 is scheduled for release on Oct. 16.
