California’s unemployment rate dropped in the month of June to 4.2 percent as the state’s employers added 19,900 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, according to data released on July 22 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
The jobless rate had been 4.3 percent in May, the EDD said.
California has now regained 93.6 percent (2,582,900) of the 2,758,900 jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
June marked the sixth consecutive month of labor force gains and the 12th consecutive month with a decrease in unemployment in the state.
San Bernardino County's jobless rate had dropped all the way down to 3.4 percent in May, but it rose to 4.0 percent in June, the EDD said. Riverside County's rate was also 4.0 percent.
