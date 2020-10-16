California’s unemployment rate improved to an even 11 percent in September as the state’s employers added 96,000 jobs, according to data released on Oct. 16 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
This comes after August’s upward-revised gain of 113,800 jobs (+11,900 jobs from previously reported gain).
California has now regained more than a third (38 percent) of the 2,615,800 non-farm jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
September’s unemployment rate of 11.0 percent marked the second consecutive month since March that California’s unemployment rate was lower than the 12.3 percent mark set during the height of the Great Recession (March, October, and November 2010).
Seven of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs last month. The leisure and hospitality sector (+48,400) had the largest job gain.
San Bernardino County's unemployment rate was 10.3 percent in September. Neighboring Riverside County's rate was 10.5 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.