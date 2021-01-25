California’s unemployment rate rose 0.9 percentage points to 9.0 percent in December as the state’s employers lost 52,200 jobs, according to data released on Jan. 22 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
This comes after the state saw a job gain in November (+5,200 jobs).
The unemployment rate's rise marked the state’s first month-over rate increase since April of last year.
San Bernardino County's jobless rate jumped from 8.0 percent to 9.2 percent. Riverside County's rate is 9.1 percent.
Dee Dee Myers, the director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), issued the following joint statement with California’s Labor Secretary, Julie A. Su:
"Nearly a year ago, California was experiencing record-long job growth and record-low unemployment. The numbers we see today reflect the challenges we’ve faced and the work that needs to be done -- as a state, as a country, and as individuals. Throughout this pandemic, Californians have stepped up; whether it be small businesses protecting their employees and customers, manufacturing companies pivoting to make PPE, essential workers continuing their critical activities to keep us all healthy, fed, and safe, or neighbors checking on neighbors. It's crucial that we do everything we can to ensure that Californians can get back to work safely. By doing what we can to step up and protect one another, we can and will rebuild our economy, our state, and our nation."
