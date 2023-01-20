California’s unemployment rate held flat in the month of December 2022 at 4.1 percent as the state’s employers added 16,200 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, according to data released on Jan. 20 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
December marked the 15th consecutive month of job gains, which now total 807,300 jobs over that time period for a monthly average gain of 53,820 jobs.
Year over, California job growth (3.6 percent) has outpaced the U.S. as a whole (3.0 percent) by 0.6 percentage points, and the state has 70,000 more jobs than pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.
----- IN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, the jobless rate dropped to 3.6 percent in December, the EDD said.
The county’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) said in a news release that the area’s economy continues to grow.
“There is plenty of evidence to suggest that San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire have emerged as one of America’s premier innovation centers. New business applications are approaching 5,000 per month, on average, in the two-county region, many of them providing technical and creative support to critical high-growth industries such as healthcare, supply chain management, advanced manufacturing and green energy,” the news release said. “To go along with that, our county is leading the way in building and supporting the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.”
Nationwide, annual business startups have increased by more than 50 percent since the start of the pandemic, according to Census Bureau data. In the Inland Empire, business startups have surged 68 percent in that same time frame, the WDB said.
