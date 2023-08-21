California’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent in July, the same as in June, according to data released on Aug. 18 by the California Employment Development Department.
The state’s employers added 27,900 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy during the month.
Total non-farm employment for June was revised down by 1,700 jobs.
Since the current economic expansion began in April of 2020, California has gained 3,198,100 jobs, which averages out to a gain of 82,003 jobs per month.
California’s July non-farm job gain was 14.9 percent of the national job gain of 187,000, surpassing the state’s 11.6 percent share of the U.S. total non-farm employment.
Seven of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in July, with he category of Government (+15,000) showing the largest increase thanks to above-average gains in Federal Government and Local Government Excluding Education.
----- ALSO during July, the unemployment rate in San Bernardino County went down from 4.9 percent to 4.8 percent.
