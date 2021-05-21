While California's unemployment rate stayed the same this past month, the jobless rate in San Bernardino County is continuing to go down.
The California rate remained at 8.3 percent in April as the state's employers gained 101,800 non-farm payroll jobs, according to data released on May 21 by the Employment Development Department (EDD).
This comes after March’s upwards-revised (+12,800 jobs) month-over gain of 132,400 jobs. Of the 2,714,800 total non-farm jobs lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California has now regained 1,302,100 jobs (48 percent) since May 2020.
California’s April job gain accounts for 38 percent of the national gain of 266,000 jobs.
Seven of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in April. The category of Leisure and Hospitality (+62,800) continued to have the state’s largest month-over increase thanks in large part to full-service restaurants. The category of Professional and Business Services (+19,000) also posted a large gain thanks to strength in professional, scientific, and technical services.
In San Bernardino County, unemployment went down to 7.7 percent in April, the lowest level since the pandemic began. The county's rate was 8.1 percent in February and 7.8 percent in March.
