California's unemployment rate improved to 14.9 percent in June as the state’s employers added a record 558,200 jobs, according to data released on July 17 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
This comes after the previous record gain of 134,200 jobs in May and record losses in the months preceding that, in a data series that dates back to 1990.
California regained more than a quarter (26.4 percent) of the 2,625,500 non-farm jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EDD said. The jobless rate was 16.4 percent in May.
However, because employment data for June was taken from the survey week including June 12, it did not reflect the ensuing shutdowns of some sectors of the economy by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
San Bernardino County's jobless rate in June was 13.8 percent, while neighboring Riverside County's rate was 14.8 percent.
Statewide, the industry sectors that were most affected by the shutdown due to the pandemic tended to have the largest job gains in June, the EDD said.
Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs last month.
The leisure and hospitality sector (+292,500) had the largest job gain due to growth in accommodation and food services, which benefited from statewide re-openings of bars and dine-in restaurants. The sector regained more than one-third of its job losses from March and April. But since then, bars have been closed again throughout the state, and restaurants have had to stop dine-in services in most counties, meaning that the jobless rate is likely to go back up again when the next survey data is released in August.
Percentage-wise, the construction sector has had the largest rebound since the historic losses in March and April, recovering 68 percent of jobs lost within the sector.
Government (-36,300) had the largest decline in June with job losses in state and local government educational services.
Chris Dombrowski, the acting director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), issued a statement with California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su which read in part:
"In the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is crucial that we remember that every Californian has a role to play as we work to safely recover. Our individual actions impact our collective future which is why wearing a face covering, washing hands, staying home when possible, and adhering to state and local guidance will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure we can once again regrow our economy.”
